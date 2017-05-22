Traditional Foods of the Wabanaki Coast

Thursday, July 6, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events
In the Wabanaki homeland, the ocean is a central figure in the shaping of culture and worldview. The ocean has also been one of the most important Wabanaki food sources and has given life to communities for over 12,000 years. Join us at the Abbe as we welcome Kyle Pepperman from the Downeast Institute who will be on site with his aquatic touch tank! We will discuss marine life vital to Wabanaki culture and sustenance. This interactive program will also feature Abbe educators with artifacts and other materials used by Wabanaki people to harvest food from the ocean. This is sure to be a highlight of this summer!
Participation in this program is included with the price of admission and no prior registration is required.
Special thanks to the Downeast Institute, Kyle Pepperman, and Downeast Fisheries Trail.
