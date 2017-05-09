Trade Day

By PearlBarto
Posted May 09, 2017, at 9:20 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Area Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 381, Winter Harbor, Maine

For more information: acadia-schoodic.org

The Schoodic Area Chamber of Commerce is making plans to enjoy Trade Day on May 20, 2017. Selling and finding those special bargains makes the day fun for everyone. The towns of Winter Harbor, Gouldsboro, Sullivan, Sorrento and Franklin are included in the Schoodic Area Chamber and the Chamber will be sponsoring local advertising to bring folks to the area. Please make your preparations for your own yard sale and help make this a worthwhile event. Start your day with a blueberry pancake breakfast from 7-10am at the Winter Harbor Masonic Hall.

