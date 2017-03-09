Track and field officials clinic slated for April 9 in Orono

Sunday, April 9, 2017 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Orono Council Chambers, 59 Main St., Orono, Maine
ORONO, Maine — The Maine Association of USA Track & Field will conduct a track and field officials clinic will be noon-4 p.m. Sunday, April 9, in the Orono Council Chambers, Town Office Building, 59 Main St. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.
The clinic is for anyone interested in officiating track and field at the youth, high school, or college level and/or becoming certified or re-certified.
Don Berry, master official in the sport and the certification chair for Maine USATF, will conduct the clinic, which is designed to provide both a beginning and advanced levels on instruction and will cover all aspects of track and field officiating and rules review.
Track coaches and track parents who want to learn more about the rules are encouraged to attend the clinic.
Contact Mary Cady, master USATF official, if you plan to attend or have questions, 745-2540 or kdmarykd@gmail.com .
There is no cost for the clinic. Track rule books will be available for purchase. Drinks and snacks will be provided.
The sport of track and field is a wonderful opportunity for the young and old within our communities to stay active. Educated officials only help to improve the experience for all of these athletes. More track and field officials are needed in northern and eastern Maine.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →