Town of Monson Summerfest

Friday, July 14, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Monson Community Center, Main Street, Monson, Maiane
For more information: 207-997-3641
Town of Monson annual Summerfest – A Full Day of Summer Fun for All.
Events include: General Store Jammers, Lake Hebron “Slate Man” Triathlon at the Monson Gym, Main Street Craft Fair, Monson Historical Society Museum with Libra Foundation CEO Craig Denekas (11:00 AM), Monson Appalachian Trail Center, Bicycle Raffle, Cribbage Tournement (12 PM), “Anything that Floats Race,” Farm in the Woods Tour, and Fireworks at 9 PM.
