Town of Greenbush Press Release

Town of Greenbush, Axiom and Eastern Maine Development Corporation Launch Technology Assessment

The Town of Greenbush

Eastern Maine Development Corporation

(EMDC) was awarded a planning grant from the State of Maine ConnectME Authority to launch a pilot project in conjunction with Axiom and four communities supporting the expansion of digital capacity in Eastern Maine. The Town of Greenbush is one of four communities selected to undergo a technology assessment.

The purpose of this effort is to develop an implementation roadmap to more robust Internet connectivity for the Town of Greenbush. Understanding the needs of business is critical to the process and entities doing business in Greenbush are encouraged to complete a survey providing information about their broadband and workforce development needs. Residents will also benefit from this collaboration and will also be provided an opportunity to complete a survey. More information about the surveys and what the Broadband team is accomplishing can be found at www.townofgreenbushmaine.org.

To keep updated on this project as it moves forward, Greenbush residents may follow the effort by attending the broadband team meetings or going to the town’s website at www.townofgreenbushmaine.org.

