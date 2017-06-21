Community

TOWN OF DENNYSVILLE FLOODPLAIN ORDINANCE PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

By Mark Willis
Posted June 21, 2017, at 6:07 p.m.

Thursday, July 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: TOWN OF DENNYSVILLE FLOODPLAIN ORDINANCE PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE, Town Hall, Dennysville, Dennysville, Maine

The Selectmen of the Town of Dennysville will hold a public hearing in the Town Hall on Thursday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. on the new Floodplain Management Ordinance proposed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Copies of the ordinance are available at the Town Hall during the town clerk’s hours on Tuesday afternoons. A special Town Meeting to vote on the new, updated FEMA Floodplain Management Ordinance will be held on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall. The Selectmen will hold their regular monthly Selectmen’s meeting on Thursday, July 6, at 6:00 p.m.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Owner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxesOwner of landmark Portland eatery to plead guilty to tax evasion, faces jail time and $1M in back taxes
  2. Maine Legislature votes to ban cellphone use while drivingMaine Legislature votes to ban cellphone use while driving
  3. A millionaire says he buried a hidden treasure. A man just died looking for it.
  4. Maine legislator charged with OUIMaine legislator charged with OUI
  5. PI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister saysPI man who died in shootout fell in with wrong crowd, sister says