Thursday, July 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: TOWN OF DENNYSVILLE FLOODPLAIN ORDINANCE PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE, Town Hall, Dennysville, Dennysville, Maine
The Selectmen of the Town of Dennysville will hold a public hearing in the Town Hall on Thursday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. on the new Floodplain Management Ordinance proposed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Copies of the ordinance are available at the Town Hall during the town clerk’s hours on Tuesday afternoons. A special Town Meeting to vote on the new, updated FEMA Floodplain Management Ordinance will be held on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall. The Selectmen will hold their regular monthly Selectmen’s meeting on Thursday, July 6, at 6:00 p.m.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →