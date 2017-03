BRADLEY, Maine — Nomination papers for Bradley Town Council will be available starting March 30,

at Bradley Municipal Building, 165B Main St. during regular business hours.

Two three-year council positions are open. Nomination papers must be returned to the town clerk’s office by Tuesday, May 9.

The municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13. If you have any questions, contact the town office at 827-7725.

