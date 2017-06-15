Town of Bradley announces temporary summer 2017 hours

BRADLEY — Due to staffing issues the Town of Bradley will be temporarily be changing hours of operation for July 1 to August 31, 2017. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We will work with residents to make the transition as easy as possible. Melissa will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, and evening appointments are available during this period. You can contact her at the office 827-7725 or mldoane@roadrunner.com.

