Town Manager Proposes $106,300 in cuts to maintain Town Tax Rate

Madawaska – In a second round of budget deliberations scheduled for April 3rd, Town Manager Ryan D. Pelletier said his office is proposing $106,300 in budget cuts for the 2017-2018 fiscal year in order to maintain the mil rate for municipal spending operations. The Manager’s budget does not include the school department budget or Aroostook County tax assessment which will be added to the town appropriations when the Board sets the mil rate later in the year.

“Our focus is on that which we have complete control over. The school budget is developed by the school superintendent and school committee and Madawaska’s assessment of the County Tax is provided to us by the County Administrator. We add those assessments to our municipal appropriations once they have been approved by their respective bodies and budget adoption processes,” Pelletier said.

Pelletier said this has not been an easy year to develop a budget and maintain the mil rate. “Like other municipalities, we have to deal with fixed costs that are sometimes beyond our control. The cost of insurance, utilities, and supplies are things that we try to project sometimes 6 months to a year out and that can be challenging, but we do the best we can with what we have to work with,” the manager stated.

Pelletier said that despite the reduction in various budget lines, he anticipates very little impact in services. “Some of this will be realized by not filling positions that are either vacant now due to resignations or are anticipated due to pending retirements,” he said. Pelletier would not elaborate at to which positions will not be filled, but did say, the workload of those positions will be absorbed by other municipal employees in the respective departments that are affected.

The manager said that the past year has been very good for new property values as seen from building permits issued over the course of the previous 12 months. “We have had quite a bit of new home construction and new commercial development along with the usual construction that adds new value to the town. I am very pleased in fact with the level of new building construction we realized this past year and that certainly helps us maintain the mil rate at an even level.”

Other non-property tax revenue that municipality receives is up almost 8% over last year, but a significant portion of that is in ambulance billing due to the current proposal to bring 2 person on call crews back into rotation. “Several years ago, the Town eliminated the on call positions as a way to save money. Quality of service suffered and revenue suffered as a result of that. While bringing the on call service back does come with an increased cost, it also comes with increased revenues for us being able to answer those calls and not rely on backup from other area ambulance services,” Pelletier explained.

At the April 3rd meeting, the Board will also be reviewing the special projects and capital reserves budget which is separate from the operations budget. “That is where a lot of tough choices will have to be made,” the town manager said. It’s great to do special projects and provide funding for our reserves, but the reality is, those costs need to come from somewhere and would have the potential to impact the mil rate if they are all funded. I expect a healthy debate among the board members in regards to those projects and ultimately any projects that are proposed for funding will be advanced to the annual town meeting voters for their final approval,” the manager said.

The Board meeting begins at 5:15 pm in the Town Council Chambers at the Madawaska Town Office.

For more information, interested individuals can request a copy of the budget proposal by emailing Pelletier at rpelletier@townofmadawaska.net or by downloading a copy of the proposal on the Town website at http://townofmadawaska.com/images/pdfs/Agendas/BOS/April-3-2017-Budget-Proposal.pdf

