Town Hall with or Without Susan Collins

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Mount Desert Island High School, 1081 Eagle Lake Road, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: indivisiblemdi.wordpress.com/
Indivisible MDI invited Senator Susan Collins to a Town Hall Meeting moderated by former state senator Jill Goldthwait during the upcoming recess. Senator Collins is unable to attend, but please come to the Town Hall at 7 PM on Wednesday 12 April at the Mount Desert Island High School auditorium. Bring your questions, comments and stories for Senator Collins about health care, the travel ban, the Russia connection, or any other issue of interest. We will videotape the event, and questions and comments will be submitted to the Senator with the tape. Contact indivisiblemdibh@gmail.com.
