TOWN CLERK ACKNOWLEDGED FOR RE-CERTIFICATION

MADAWASKA- Amy Ouellette has recently been notified and congratulated by the Maine Town and City Clerk’s Association of her re-certification as a certified town clerk. Amy is 1 of 6 individuals who have recently been Re-certified in Aroostook County. She will be recognized on September 12th at the annual Clerk’s Networking and Business meeting in Waterville. Amy has been with the Town of Madawaska since 2015. According to Gary Picard, Town Manager, “Amy’s knowledge of the front office is invaluable.”

