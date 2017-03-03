Tour of Nellieville in Deer Isle!

Sunday, June 4, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 2, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 16, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 30, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Nervous Nellie's Jams and Jellies , 598 Sunshine Rd, Deer Isle , Maine For more information: (207)348-6182/ 1-800-777-6845; nervousnellies.com

From June to October, sculptor, Peter Beerits gives ten periodic 1-hour tours of Nellieville: a collection of buildings, installations, characters and creatures made (mostly) out of found objects. A Western town, juke joint, general store, church and clock tower share an eclectic campus with a jam factory (in a cottage. . .), shop, small tea room and several acres of orchard, woods and meadow.

In addition to developing Nellieville, Beerits makes and sells several dozen sculptures each year, ranging in size from pint-sized to monumental. His thoughtful tours are unscripted, informal and very popular.

