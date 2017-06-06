Top real estate team joins Portside Real Estate Group

PORTLAND, Maine – King + Miller Real Estate Group recently joined Portside Real Estate Group as Portside continues to strengthen its presence throughout Greater Portland. King + Miller Team is currently ranked as one of the top 10 teams in Maine.

King + Miller has maintained a sales volume of over $34 million, and brings more than 25 years of combined experience in helping clients buy and sell homes in Greater Portland. The team is led by Bridget King and Jason Miller, and will retain their name as the King + Miller at Portside Real Estate Group.

“We are excited to join forces with the King +Miller team as we continue to grow our firm as the leading real estate group in Maine,” said Dava Davin, designated broker and owner of Portside Real Estate Group. “The addition of their team will continue to strengthen our commitment to creating a personal experience for all our client’s real estate needs.”

“We liken it to a buyer’s experience when looking for a new home,” said Bridget King. “They search and search, and then one day, their eyes light up and they’ve found it, home. That’s how Portside felt to us. We wanted more. More personal, more community focused, more professional, and a company with an outstanding reputation. We wanted this not just for us, but for our clients, and Portside gave us that.”

Founded in 2012, Portside Real Estate Group has locations in Falmouth and Portland. The real estate agency sold 376 homes in Greater Portland last year. With the King + Miller Team on board, Portside now has a team of 39 agents + employees combined, and a projected yearly sales volume of $175,000,000.

About Portside Real Estate Group

Founded in 2012, Portside Real Estate Group is a boutique real estate agency with offices in Portland and Falmouth, Maine. Portside provides full service brokerage, with powerful marketing strategies, for all their clients. Their team of brokers, agents and employees are experienced leaders in the real estate industry, in addition to being well-rounded members of the greater Portland area communities. Portside’s mission is to bring a more personalized approach as a local, boutique real estate agency. For more information, visit www.portsiderealestategroup.com.

