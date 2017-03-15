Top gymnasts in Maine to compete at Old Town-Orono YMCA

2017 USAG State Gymnastics championships, Saturday, March 18, 2 p.m.

OLD TOWN, MAINE – Gymnasts in USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic levels 6 through 10 will compete in a high-level competition March 18-19 at the Old Town-Orono YMCA in an effort to earn a spot to go on to represent Maine in the Region 6 Championship meet next month in Massachusetts.

“The gymnasts competing at this meet will be performing the most difficult skills in the state of Maine,” said Old Town-Orono YMCA Gymnstics Coach and Senior Program Director Heather Fournier. “Having this meet at our YMCA provides our youngest gymnasts a chance to see how their hard work now can pay off later.”

Nearly a dozen gymnasts will represent OTO YMCA in the meet, Fournier said.

Gymnasts representing 15 gyms, their coaches, and a panel of judges will gather for the all-day event, which begins at 9 a.m. with a state qualifying meet for lower level competitors. The state meet begins around 2 p.m.

The fee for observers is $10 per adult, $7 for students and seniors, or a maximum of $30 per family.

Gymnasts and their parents will be on hand to welcome competitors and visitors and concessions will be available.

More than 60 team gymnasts train at the Old Town-Orono YMCA and compete in both YMCA and USAG leagues. The Y offers a recreational gymnastics, in-house team and competitive team programs for boys and girls as young as one year old. For more information about any of these programs, contact Fournier at heather.fournier@otoymca.org.

The Old Town-Orono YMCA is a community centered organization that serves all ages by promoting healthy living, nurturing the potential of every individual and family, and fostering social responsibility. Learn more at otoymca.org.

