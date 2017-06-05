Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Bay School Emlen Hall, South St, Blue Hill, ME
For more information: 2073745118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/2017/tom-wessels-to-speak-in-blue-hill-june-21st/
Author Tom Wessels to Speak on Sustainability in Blue Hill on June 21st
Why does agriculture need the bumblebee? Why do Maine forests need blackflies? How does any one species or system—natural or human—affect another?
Tom Wessels, author and professor emeritus at Antioch University, will give a talk on Co-evolution: Nature’s Model for Sustainability in Blue Hill on Wednesday, June 21st at 7pm in the Bay School’s Emlen Hall. Wessels’ talk will explore how co-evolution works, using several examples that occur in nature, as a model for creating human systems that not only sustain themselves, but thrive as well.
“Life has existed on this planet for 3.8 billion years,” says Wessels. “During that time, it has not only sustained itself, it has thrived. At its core, the organizing principle that has allowed this to happen is co-evolution—a process that creates an incredibly complex web of mutually beneficial relationships.”
Wessels is a terrestrial ecologist and professor emeritus at Antioch University New England where he founded the master’s degree program in Conservation Biology. With interests in forest, desert, arctic, and alpine ecosystems, plus geomorphology, evolutionary ecology, complex systems science, and the interface of landscape and culture, Tom considers himself a generalist. He has conducted workshops on ecology and sustainability throughout the country for over three decades. Tom is the author of numerous book with his latest being Granite, Fire, and Fog: The Natural and Cultural History of Acadia.
The talk is being sponsored by seven local organizations: Blue Hill Heritage Trust, Downeast Audubon, Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust, Island Heritage Trust, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Native Gardens of Blue Hill and Wild Seed Project.
A reception will follow the talk and copies of Wessels’ books will be available for sale. Suggested donation for the talk: $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. For more information, contact Chrissy Allen at Blue Hill Heritage Trust, 207 374-5118 or chrissy@bluehillheritagetrust.org. You can also find more information on BHHT’s website & on Facebook- “Tom Wessels Blue Hill”.
