Tom Snow in Concert

Saturday, May 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Emery Community Arts Center, UMF, UMF Campus, High Street, Farmington, Maine
For more information: 2077786285; artsinstitute.org/tom-snow
On May 20th, Tom Snow, jazz pianist, will be performing hits from Great American Songbook with familiar songs by the likes of Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, and George Gershwin. He will be performing in the Emery Center, converted into a “pub” for the evening. A ticket for $15 will be for a seat at a table. There will be a cash bar with beer and wine, as well as non-alcoholic drinks. Snack food will be provided at each table. Consider making a reservation for a full table of eight ($120) for you and your friends! The concert starts at 7:00, but please arrive early to find a seat at a table and order a drink if interested.
Tickets can be obtained in advance via our website, artsinstitute.org, or at Everyday Music in Farmington. They will also be available at the door.
This program is sponsored by the Arts Institute of Western Maine, an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington. This is an adult program, but UMF students with ID will be admitted free of charge.
