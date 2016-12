Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/meg-ryan-tom-hanks-movie-night-part-2/

‘You’ve Got Mail.’ Starring Meg Ryan & Tom Hanks; screenwriter/director Nora Ephron. Rated: PG. 1h 59min. 1998.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →