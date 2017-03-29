Toastmasters Demo Meeting

Thursday, April 20, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Ellsworth Public Library, Water Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-669-4241
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization’s membership exceeds 332,000 in more than 15,400 clubs in 135 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. The MDI Toastmasters and the Bangor Toastmasters are holding a joint demo Toastmasters meeting on Thursday April 20th at 6-7 PM in the Ellsworth Public Library Riverview Room. Please come in and see how Toastmasters can help you develop strong communication and leadership skills. For more information contact jason.bubier@jax.org
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →