Art All Around: Art Making Communities

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Kingspoke , 480 Congress Street , Portland , Maine For more information: 207.415.3020 ; mainecenterforcreativity.org/projects-and-programs/art-all-around/

Ticket Price: Free

An ongoing, statewide initiative to re-engage whole communities through participatory public art making, Art All Around supports and shows the power of Maine communities to imagine and create together great places to live in Maine.

Start the New Year off with a pop of color, culture, and the remarkable creativity of a community at the first ‘First Friday Art Walk’ of 2017 on January 6th with the Maine Center for Creativity and Kingspoke. Maine Center for Creativity is bringing hundreds of hand-made artifacts from the successful 2016 Art All Around installation in Westbrook this summer, and will announce the much anticipated 2017 Art All Around communities. The work will be on display for viewing at Kingspoke after the art walk in Portland through January only.

Learn more about how to get involved and about Maine Center for Creativity’s ongoing vision to engage and empower Maine communities in creating together a more visible culture of creativity and innovation, and more vital, vibrant and visible cities and towns across the state.

For more information about First Friday Art Walk visit:

www.portlandartwalk.org

