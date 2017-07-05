Tips to protect a smartphone from water and heat damage this summer

Summer is a time when school is out and Americans venture outdoors to escape the heat at a local beach, pool or lake, take a vacation to their favorite campsite or explore an unseen location. However, outdoor activities often require unique safety precautions to protect against heat exhaustion, sunburn, dehydration, swimming accidents and other hazards. No doubt, smartphones will be in tow and utilized to enhance outdoor experiences. So, just like precautions are taken for personal and family safety, U.S. Cellular recommends specific device care for water and heat exposure.

“It’s smart to protect devices during outdoor activities, and to be prepared with a plan to recover and restore an iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 or any other device,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “If a device is damaged by heat or water, there’s a risk that contacts, photos and other data may be gone forever. But all is, usually, not lost. A phone and its data may be salvageable even after being waterlogged or being damaged by heat. The key is to act quickly. At U.S. Cellular, we want to be a helpful resource and our friendly, knowledgeable associates are ready to serve consumers when they need us.”

A recent U.S. Cellular survey1 confirms that smartphone obsession is at an all-time high as more owners admit to only being able to go a few seconds/minutes without checking their device, and 64 percent never leaving their phone at home. In fact, two in five owners admit that they would rather live without water for a day than be without their phone. Extreme temperature changes can influence how a smartphone functions, so it’s important to protect a device when traveling and enjoying outdoor summer activities.

U.S. Cellular is offering tips to help protect smartphones from heat or water damage.

Protect against water. Consider purchasing a separate water-resistant case for summer activities around water. Cases such as an OtterBox, DryCase or LifeProof are some options to consider that will still allow normal use of the phone. A less expensive home remedy is to utilize a plastic bag, which will keep a smartphone sealed and safe to avoid damage, including sand or dirt. The downside of this is that functionality is limited while inside the bag.

Know the drying process. Accidents happen, so when a smartphone falls into water or other liquid the key is to act fast and retrieve the smartphone as quickly as possible. Next, take out the battery. If the phone doesn’t have a removable battery (as is the case with an iPhone), power off the device right away to prevent possible short circuit. Resist the temptation to “test” the phone to see if it still works. To dry, wipe the smartphone down, use a fan not heat, which can warp circuits and use desiccant packets to help absorb the water.

Avoid excessive heat or cold. When taking a smartphone outdoors this summer, be mindful of its temperature. Many manufacturers recommend keeping a phone between 32 and 95 F. It’s a good idea to keep a phone in the shade, not store it in the car, where temperatures can climb to between 130 to 172 F, and keep it away from other devices, which can share and compound the heat they produce. If a device overheats, the internal components may become damaged, causing data loss or a dead battery. If a phone is overheating, it will likely display a temperature warning screen. If you happen to see this, turn the phone off immediately and begin a cooling process. If it does overheat, don’t cool it too fast. Rushing the cooling process can produce condensation inside the internal components and lead to water damage.

Utilize your wireless carrier. For peace of mind, ask about insurance or data back-up options when purchasing the device. Later, if you suspect the phone is not working due to water or heat damage, take the phone to the wireless carrier, who can sometimes fix it when home remedies haven’t worked. Be honest about what happened and walk an associate or technician through the steps already taken to try and fix it.

“It’s always a good idea to consider insuring your device, especially if you are prone to accidents,” said Kasper. “Many wireless carriers offer device protection that includes device replacement, tools to back up data and malware protection. As they say, it’s better to be safe than sorry, and U.S. Cellular is here to help.”

1 Between Nov. 10-17, 2016, a total of 701 online interviews were conducted among a nationally representative sample by Consumer Insights, in partnership with Maritz CX.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →