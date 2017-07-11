Tina Shafer & Ari Zizzo

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South Street, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5454
Join the Bagaduce Music Lending Library on Saturday, August 12 at 7:00pm for Tina Shafer and Ari Zizzo in concert.
Tina Shafer, is a performer and multi-platinum song writer, for Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Sheena Easton, Donna Summers and Phoebe Snow. Tina has performed with Suzanne Vega, John Oates, and many others. She is a practicing vocal coach in New York City and the director of the New York Songwriters Circle for 25 years.
Ari Zizzo is a senior at Suny Purchase music school majoring in studio composition and production. Ari has opened for Mumford and Sons, and new kids on the block. Has also performed at the legendary New York Songwriters Circle many times and is an ASCAP young song writers award recipient.
The concert will be at the BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South Street, Blue Hill. Tickets are $15 and will be available in advance and at the door and proceeds will benefit the Music Library. Contact 207-374-5454 for further information.
