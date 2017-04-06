Outdoors

Tim Caverly presentation ‘Allagash — New England’s Wild River’ at Merryspring Nature Center

Posted April 06, 2017, at 9:43 a.m.
Last modified April 06, 2017, at 9:59 a.m.

CAMDEN Maine — Maine author and humorist Tim Caverly will lead a presentation called “Allagash — New England’s Wild River” at noon Tuesday, April 11, at Merryspring Nature Center, 30 Conrad Road.

Scenic and historic photos accompany music and live narration of this program. Guests will become “northern forest spectators,” canoeing down the famous river, discovering forgotten logging history, and learning about Native American archaeology. Along the way, Caverly will share lore, legends, and first-hand accounts that he experienced during his 32 years as a Maine park ranger.

Caverly has self-published seven books about New England’s northern forest. His stories have been printed in several newspapers, magazines, and outdoor journals. He previously spent 32 years working as a Maine state park ranger, and is a founder of the New England Reads literacy project.

This program is part of the Winter Talk series at Merryspring, sponsored by Allen Insurance & Financial. Tuesday talks are open to the public for $5, with free admittance granted for members of Merryspring.

Merryspring is your community nature center offering walking trails, cultivated gardens, wildlife, and ecology and horticulture educational programs all year round. The park is located at the end of Conway Road, just off of Route 1 in Camden behind Hannaford Shopping Plaza. For more information on this program or any others, please contact info@merryspring.org or call 207-236-2239.

