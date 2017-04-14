Tilson CEO Named Top Young Professional by ‘Engineering News-Record’

PORTLAND, Maine ― Tilson President and CEO Joshua Broder has been named a “Top Young Professional” in New England by Engineering News-Record, the magazine of record for stakeholders in the commercial engineering and construction industries since 1917.

Broder, a former U.S. Army Signal Officer, is one of nine professionals in New England who will be recognized in the July 24-31 issue of ENR New England for their model leadership, community service, and contributions to the industry before age 40. Broder was nominated for his role in numerous broadband infrastructure initiatives, including: the Three Ring Binder Project; the deployment of ultra-fast LTE cellular systems for several carriers; smart metering and grid automation networks at utilities throughout the Northeast; and other efforts to bring Internet access to unserved and underserved communities.

“Throughout his decorated military and business careers, Josh has proven himself one of the most brilliant young minds in our industry today,” said Mike Dow, founder of Tilson. “Tilson’s growth alone is a tremendous achievement, but what sets Josh apart is how he has used his experiences to engage other veterans in the industry, advance our nation’s critical infrastructure, and build a successful company.”

Major milestones Broder has achieved include: growing Tilson’s workforce from 10 employees in Maine to over 240; expanding Tilson’s nationwide presence by opening seven regional offices from coast-to-coast; earning Tilson a place on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies six consecutive years running; and, in 2017, earning Tilson the distinction of “Maine and New England Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year” from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Broder has also demonstrated a commitment to hiring veterans in the engineering and construction fields for their ability to apply military precision to information technology and telecommunications applications. To date, nearly 50% of Tilson’s workforce is comprised of veterans.

“I’m honored to be included, and grateful to represent our hard-working team. It’s a dream to come to work with such a cohesive team.” said Broder of his recognition.

Broder holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Middlebury College, and is a Distinguished Military Graduate of the University of Vermont’s Military Studies program. He also holds an Advanced Certificate in Entrepreneurship from John F. Kennedy University, and is a member of Leadership Maine’s Omicron Class.

