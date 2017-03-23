TILSON AND MOBILITYTECH TO EXPAND INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM DEPLOYMENT FOR NEW HAMPSHIRE DOT

Improves roadway management, incident response, work zone safety, and helps enable future autonomous vehicle communications

March 23, 2017, Portland, Maine – Tilson and MobilityTech announced today that the companies have been selected by the New Hampshire Dept. of Transportation for a Design/Build Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) project along the F. E. Everett Turnpike. The contract award to Tilson is for $4,225,966. Tilson is an information technology professional services and network deployment company that builds, integrates and maintains information technology and communications infrastructure. MobilityTech is a consulting firm providing management services to public and private ITS, transportation engineering and construction organizations.

The project includes design, planning and installation of dynamic message signs, closed circuit cameras roadway detectors, and wireless communications systems linking the ITS to the NHDOT Transportation Management Center. These systems streamline incident management, improve safety in work zones, facilitate greater fuel efficiency and create “smart roads” that could potentially guide future self-driving cars.

“The ITS will deliver real-time traffic and road condition information that helps people travel more safely, and it helps New Hampshire’s DOT manage their facilities more efficiently,” said Mike Costa, MobilityTech Principal and strategic partner to Tilson. “Autonomous vehicles are right around the corner. The wireless infrastructure that Tilson builds out will be a key enabler to emerging technologies such as self-driving vehicles.”

The project leverages the unique qualifications and experience of all organizations involved: Tilson’s expertise in fiber optics, RF engineering and wireless construction and construction management; MobilityTech’s expertise in planning, designing, implementing and operating transportation technology projects; and IBI Group’s deep ITS and systems engineering experience.

About Tilson

Tilson (www.tilsontech.com) is an information technology professional services and network deployment company that serves public sector and government organizations building, integrating and maintaining the information technology and communications infrastructure. Headquartered in Portland, Maine the company has been named to the Inc 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the past six years.

About MobilityTech

MobilityTech (www.mobilitytech.co) is a Massachusetts management consulting firm providing services to public and private ITS, transportation engineering and construction organizations. Founder Mike Costa has worked as the Senior Director of the Technology Division at a New England-based construction company, Principal at an engineering consulting company with corporate responsibility for all ITS projects, as the first ITS Director at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Assistant Chief Engineer for the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority.

