Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Central Gallery, 89 Central st, Bangor, Maine For more information: Tigerman.com

Tigerman Woah and Livid Orange at Central Gallery 2/10. Tigerman Woah was named “best band in Boston” by the Improper Bostonian Magazine, and won best live act at the 2015 Boston Music Awards. Come see what all the fuss is about.

Tigerman WOAH is Adam Lentine on drums, Kevin Landry on upright bass, Jon Feinstorm on guitar, and Adam Kaz on a banjo uke/guitar & lead vocals. Everybody sings.

They have a rock and roll sound heavily influenced by the blues, various trends in Appalachian folk music, country, and punk rock. You can listen to them and get more information at www.tigermanwoah.com

