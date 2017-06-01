Tickets now available for the 26th Annual Gardens in the Watershed Tour on July 16

Sunday, July 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Georges River Land Trust, 8 N. Main Street, Ste. 200, Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-594-5166; georgesriver.org
The eagerly awaited 26th Annual Georges River Land Trust Gardens in the Watershed tour will take place on Sunday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. rain or shine, in the middle reaches of the Georges River watershed. This year’s tour promises to be one of the best yet – five gardens in Appleton, Hope, and Union will delight the senses with lake views and spectacular plantings.
Along with the opportunity to enjoy the diversity of the area and the individual homeowners’ horticultural creativity, gardening experts will speak at two of the gardens offering helpful information for your own garden. Amy Campbell, a Maine Master Gardener and nature photographer, will present “The Importance of Pollinators” at 11 a.m. Rebecca Jacobs of the Knox-Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District will speak at 2 p.m. on “Creating Buffers in Shoreline Zones.”
Attendees are invited to pre-order a delicious lunch catered by Home Kitchen Café. Raffle tickets are on sale now for $10 each for a variety of exclusive experiences including a private garden consultation with Jody Payne, guided kayak tour for two, a stay at 250 Main Hotel, a waterfront home getaway on Rackliff Island, and more!
Advance tour tickets and brochures are now available for $25 from local merchants: Deer Foot Farm in Appleton, Brambles in Belfast, Planet Toys in Camden, The Grasshopper Shop and Eastern Tire and Auto in Rockland, Green Thumb and Plants Unlimited in Rockport, Hedgerow in Tenants Harbor, the Common Market in Union, and at the Land Trust office. Tour tickets and lunch pre-orders can also be purchased online at http://www.georgesriver.org/garden. Tickets will also be available for $30 (cash or check only) on tour day at any of the garden sites.
Bruce Sigsbee, Board President of the Georges River Land Trust credited the event’s sponsors, “Tremendous thanks to lead sponsors, The First, N.A. and The First Advisors and to Maine Home + Design magazine, our media sponsor. They are joined by the generous support of more than 30 local businesses and individuals who help make this event a success each and every year. We are also so very grateful to the hard working garden owners for preparing and opening their gardens to us, and to the numerous volunteers who assist us on tour day and throughout the year.”
The Georges River Land Trust is committed to protecting the ecosystems and traditional heritage of the Georges River watershed region. For additional activities and more information, visit georgesriver.org or phone (207) 594-5166.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →