Tickets Available for Planet Dog Ball Fundraiser for Veteran Service Dog Programs

Saturday, April 8, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Westin Portland Harborview, 157 High Street, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-761-1515 ext. 109; eventbrite.com/e/planet-dog-ball-tickets-32230612630?aff=ehomecard
On April 8, The Planet Dog Foundation will host its inaugural Planet Dog Ball to raise awareness and funds for two highly-regarded organizations that provide service animals to America’s veterans: America’s VetDogs and Maine-based K9s on the Front Line. All monies raised will directly benefit the adoption/breeding, raising, training and placement of service dogs at both organizations.
For our human friends, The Planet Dog Ball is an evening of local food and fancies, including dinner, desserts, beverages, silent and live auctions … even a visit from NBC’s “TODAY” Puppy With a Purpose, Charlie! For our well-behaved four-legged friends, we have a doggy treat bar, doggy photo booth, and an on-site dog walker while their owners dance the night away.
Ticket Sales & Sponsorships to Benefit America’s VetDogs & K9s on the Front Line. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, please visit our Eventbrite page or contact Elizabeth Fagan at efagan@planetdog.com.
– Single Ticket: $150.00
– Dog Ticket (Yes, dogs can attend!): $50.00
– Bronze Bowl Table Sponsor: $3,500.00
(Incl. 10 tickets per table, logo on event website and mentions on all Planet Dog social channels)
– Silver Bowl Table Sponsor: $5,000.00
(Incl. 10 tickets per table, 1/2 page program ad, logo on event website and live presentation, and mentions on all Planet Dog social channels)
Item donations for the live and silent auctions are also greatly appreciated!
To learn how your organization can participate in this event and make a difference in the lives of our military members, please contact Elizabeth Fagan at efagan@planetdog.com or 207-761-1515 x109.
About The Planet Dog Foundation
Founded in 2005, The Planet Dog Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization based in Portland, Maine that provides grants to programs that train, place and support service dogs for individuals in need. Funded primarily through the sale of Planet Dog products, the Foundation has awarded nearly $1,500,000 in cash and in-kind donations to a variety of service dog programs across the country. For more information, visit www.planetdogfoundation.org.
About Planet Dog
Since 1997, Planet Dog has been a leader in eco-friendly and durable design in the pet industry, consistently developing and innovating a multitude of premium products “made for dogs, by dog lovers.” The company’s socially responsible, values-based position in the market brings people and dogs together for fun and mutual support unlike any other brand. For more information, visit www.PlanetDog.com.
