Thru Hiking the Appalachian Trail by Sam Ducharme at the Lincoln Memorial Library

Thursday, March 23, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine
For more information: 207-794-2765
Those who attend this program will be treated to a modern day adventure. Sam Ducharme set out on a 2180 mile, 14 state backpacking trip from Springer Mountain, Georgia to Mt. Katahdin Maine. During his six month journey he documented the rugged beauty of the Appalachian Mountains, the wildlife, the hardships encountered on the trail, as well as the people, culture and humanity at its finest. Come join him as he takes you through the trail towns, over the mountaintops and through the back country. The images and stories will leave you with a renewed awe of the beauty of our country and its people. See his gear, how he cooked, and here what its like to sleep in a hammock for six months through 3 seasons. This is a free event and is open to the public. If you live out of town consider coming to Lincoln earlier and check out the many restaurants and shops before our talk. Discover what Lincoln has to offer.
