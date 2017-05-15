Three Rivers Kiwanis sponsored Sebec River Canoe and Kayak Race

Join Us for the 11th Annual Three Rivers Sebec Canoe and Kayak Race. May 20th, 2017 registration is at Sebec Reading room from 8:30 am until 9:45 am.

This Years 11th Annual Three Rivers Kiwanis Sebec River Canoe and Kayak Race is being held May 20th,2017. Paddlers compete in nine (9) racing and recreational classes for canoes and kayaks. Racing and recreational classes include single kayaks and single canoes for men or women, two-man and two-woman canoes, mixed doubles (man and woman) canoes, and the Junior/Senior Challenge. Other MACKRO classes include Class I Racing Kayak, Class II Recreational Kayak, Class III Racing Canoe, and Class IV Recreational Canoe plus a special Kiwanis/Key Club Class. A race T-shirt and canoe decal comes with the $20.00 per person adult registration fee and the $15.00 per youth registration fee. Race participants under the age of eighteen (18) must be registered by an adult. Safety is stressed during the race. All paddlers must have personal flotation devices. All kayakers must wear an approved helmet. Some experience with your boat in rapids is advised, since there are areas of whitewater Class II and as well as flat water stretches. The Milo Fire Department River Rescue team will be on the river along the course during the race.

The Reading Room in Sebec Village will be open at 8:30 am. for registration, food and drinks as well as a public bathroom. Registration for the race is from 8:30 to 9:45 am. Race orientation begins after registrations are closed, shortly after 10:00 am. Shot gun start(s) begin in Sebec after the race orientation. First place, second place and third place winners in each class receive their awards at the finish line which is the Sebec River Public Landing in Milo. A shuttle service will be available to transport racers back to their cars after the race is over when requested at registration. A free lunch will be provided to all paddlers and their families in the gazebo at the end of the race. For more race details or to become a sponsor contact the Race Chairman, Bobby Ellison, at 207-943-2317.

This spring fund-raiser for the Three Rivers Kiwanis Club of Milo-Brownville generates club income through solicitations of corporate sponsors, advertising listings on race t-shirts, and participants’ registration fees. Race proceeds help Kiwanis continue their many community projects including Hooked on Fishing, Terrific Kids, Secret Santa, and more community youth programs.

A drawing will be held after the event for those who participated in the event.

Prize Business

Recreational Kayak Old Town Canoe and Kayak

Okama Fishing Reel Old town Trading Post

Signal Horn Three Rivers Harware

Hogg Toggs C &J Variety Store

Camping Cook stove and Baileys Lumber

Stand

Three Rivers Kiwanis encourages the public to share the excitement – come out and support Kiwanis and the racers!

