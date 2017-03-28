Three New Hires at Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc.

SCARBOROUGH, MAINE- Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc., a laboratory instrumentation manufacturer in Scarborough, is pleased to announce three new hires as of 2017.

Cybele Brooks was hired as Marketing Director. Cybele comes to us from Flyte New Media where she served as Vice President. Cybele has over 16 years of marketing experience and was recently Vice President of Portland-based Flyte New Media.

Michelle Devoe was hired as Marketing Coordinator. A 2015 graduate of Bates College, Michelle previously worked as a Project Scientist at Ransom Consulting, Inc., an environmental consulting firm in Portland.

Also newly on the Fluid Imaging team is Stephanie Terenzoni, as Accounting Assistant. She previously worked as the Manager of Maine Squeeze Smoothie & Juice Café.

Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc. manufactures industry-leading microparticle analysis instrumentation. Our flagship product, the FlowCam®, is the first automated particle analysis instrument to use digital imaging flow microscopy and flow cytometry to measure the size and shape of microparticles suspended in a fluid medium. The FlowCam is used for aquatic research, biopharmaceutical formulation quality assurance, biofuel and algae technology research, municipal water quality assurance and many other markets in over 52 countries.

To learn more about Fluid Imaging Technologies, visit www.fluidimaging.com

