Three Maine College Faculty Honored with Maine Campus Compact Donald Harward Faculty Award for Service-Learning Excellence

BANGOR – On April 26th in the McKernan Hospitality Center at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland Maine, three Maine faculty members were honored for making public service an integral part of their teaching. The Donald Harward Faculty Award for Service-Learning Excellence recognizes Maine faculty who integrate community or public service into their curriculum and who work to institutionalize service-learning. The award is named for Donald W. Harward, a valued founder of Maine Campus Compact (MCC) and former board member of National and Maine Campus Compacts. Award winners have shown clear evidence of reflection, community benefit, reciprocity with community partners, and a commitment to advocating for service-learning and/or community action on campus and beyond.

2017 Award Recipients:

• Laura Kate Corlew, PhD – University of Maine at Augusta

• Janice Rey – Saint Joseph’s College

• Mara Tieken – Bates College

Laura Kate Corlew, PhD (University of Maine at Augusta, Bangor Campus):

Dr. Corlew is an Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University of Maine at Augusta (UMA). She is a Community and Cultural Psychologist, with expertise in the psychology of climate change, community organizing, social justice, and prejudice (both racism and discrimination against the poor). She is the Co-Coordinator for the UMA Office of Civic Engagement. Since the spring of 2016, Dr. Corlew has co-taught a social sciences’ community organizing course: “Cultivating Community: The Garden Seminar.” Students organize the Augusta and Bangor campus community gardens by building partnerships with student clubs, campus community members, and community partners. In the first year, these students donated over 300lbs of organic vegetables to the Augusta Food Bank and the Student Government Association Food Closet. This spring, Dr. Corlew was recruited by students to join a garden band to help build community by bringing music and fun into the garden community. She exemplifies a commitment to building community both on campus and beyond.

Established in 1994 and hosted at Bates College, MCC is a statewide coalition of 18 college and university presidents working to build strong communities and a more just democratic society by developing students’ citizenship and problem solving skills through community-based learning. MCC is an affiliate state office of Campus Compact, which encompasses more than 1,200 college and university presidents – representing some 6 million students-dedicated to promoting community service, civic engagement, and service-learning in higher education.

