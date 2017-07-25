Thousands answer the call, but Red Cross blood shortage continues

BANGOR, Maine — Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July, but there continues to be a critical summer blood shortage. Eligible donors of all types are urgently needed, according to a Red Cross press release.

After issuing the emergency call, the Red Cross has experienced a 30 percent increase in blood donation appointments through mid-July. About half of the appointments were scheduled by donors using the free Blood Donor App or at redcrossblood.org. Despite this improvement, blood products are still being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in, so more donations are needed to meet patient needs and replenish the blood supply.

“The blood supply is like a cell phone battery, it constantly needs recharging,” said Mary Brant, external communications manager of the Northern New England Blood Services Region. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives and encourage those who haven’t to consider rolling up a sleeve and give the gift of life. It only takes about an hour but can mean a lifetime for patients.”

Nearly 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were given through the Red Cross in May and June, prompting the emergency call for donations in early July. The shortfall was the equivalent of the Red Cross not receiving any blood donations for more than four days.

How to help

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross July 26-Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard™.

Blood shortages could lead to delays in patient care, something Arthur Bourget learned firsthand after being diagnosed with leukemia in July 2007, according to the Red Cross press release. When he arrived for his second blood transfusion, he was told the blood he needed was not available. He waited eight hours for blood to arrive and to receive the transfusion he needed that day.

“One thing that I committed to my wife was that I was going to beat leukemia, no matter what, and I was going to do that,” said Bourget. “But what I wasn’t going to be able to do was survive without the blood that I needed.”

Bourget went into remission following a successful treatment plan, which included 28 blood and 34 platelet transfusions. He has been a faithful advocate for blood donations ever since.

“If it wasn’t for the generosity of volunteer blood donors, I would not be here today,” he said, in the press release. “My daughter would not have a father, and my wife would not have a husband. Thank you and please give blood. You may never know the life you have saved, but I guarantee they will never forget you.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 25-Aug. 15:

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Kennebec Valley YMCA, 31 Union St., Augusta.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Corinth United Methodist Church, 275 Main St.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, July 27, American Legion, 335 Limerock St., Rockland.

— 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, July 27, Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St., Bangor.

— 1-6 p.m. Friday, July 28, Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St.

— 1-6 p.m. Friday, July 28, Hampden Academy, 89 Western Ave.

— 1-6 p.m. Friday, July 28, YMCA, 116 Union St., Rockport.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, Blue Hill Consolidated School, 60 High St.

— 2-7 p.m. Monday, July 31, Charleston Correctional Facility, Family Worship Center, 1372 Bangor Road.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Newport Masons, Moosehead Trail, Newport.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, St. Albans Union Church, 15 Main St.

— 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, Maine Veterans Homes, 32 Veterans Way, Machias.

— 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, T and B Celebration Center, 414 Madison Ave., Skowhegan.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., Augusta.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Hollywood Casino, 500 Main St., Bangor.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, Harrington Family Health, 50 East Main St.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, Mercer Community Center, 1015 Beech Hill Road.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, Medway Fire Department, 23 Grindstone Road.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, MaineGeneral Medical Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway, Augusta.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, Winslow High School, 20 Danielson St.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Belgrade Regional Health Center, 4 Clement Way.

— Noon-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, Lincolnville Community Building, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Tarratine Tribe, 153 Main St., Belfast.

— 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Milo Town Hall, 6 Pleasant St.

— Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, Knights of Columbus, 148 Main St., Route 4, Jay.

— Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, Atlantic Oceanside Conference Center, 119 Eden St., Bar Harbor.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, Grace Bible Church, 40 Douty Hill Road, Sangerville.

— 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, Saint Francis Church, 130 Route 133, Winthrop.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Bangor Elks Lodge, 108 Odlin Road, Bangor.

— 2-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Vinalhaven Community School, 22 Arcola St.

— 12:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Masonic Hall, 361 Main St., Rockport.

— Noon-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Gardiner Lions Club, 10 Lions Ave.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Clinton Town Hall, 53 Railroad St.

— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, American Legion, 79 Legion Memorial Drive, South China.

— 1-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, Bucksport Regional Health Care, 110 Broadway.

— 2-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, Saint Bernards Church, 150 Broadway, Rockland.

— 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, Belfast Boat House, 34 Commercial St.

— 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Valley High School, 110 Meadow St., Bingham.

— 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Waldoboro Baptist Church, 71 Grace Ave.

— 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, American Legion, 21 Hassan Ave., Southwest Harbor.

— Noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Sugarloaf Hotel, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley.

