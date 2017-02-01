Thornton Academy Summer Arts Camps

Monday, July 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, July 24, 2017 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Thornton Academy, 438 Main Street, Saco, Maine For more information: 207-602-3361 ext8191; thorntonacademy.org/

TA Summer Arts Camp for Kids will run July 17-21, 9 AM-3 PM daily, for ages 8-12. Each year our professional staff designs and implements engaging and age-appropriate activities around one theme. Every day begins with all campers joining together for Circle Time to discuss the day and upcoming events. Campers are grouped by age and are lead by a Jr. Staff Volunteer through a rotating schedule where they participate in projects and activities in dance, theater, visual art, music, culinary arts and physical education. We celebrate the achievements of campers on Friday from 2-3 PM with visual art on display in the Atrium and performances in the Auditorium.

TA Summer Arts for Teens will run July 24-28, offering a variety of visual and performing arts classes with 9AM-Noon and 12:30 PM-3:30 PM sessions, for ages 13-17. Our professional staff are experts in their field and provide quality instruction for serious teens with a desire to learn new ways of working and to have fun.

Brochures for the Summer Arts Camp for Kids and Summer Arts for Teens programs will be available in January/February, 2017. If you would like to join the mailing list, please contact Jodi Thomas, the Director, by email: jodi.thomas@thorntonacademy.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →