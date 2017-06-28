Thoreauly Entertaining!

Monday, July 31, 2017 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Greenville – Contemporary vaudevillian Michael Menes combines juggling, mime, and dance in a performance on Monday, July 31, 4:30-5:15 pm, at the gazebo adjacent to Moosehead Marine Museum, 12 Lilly Bay Rd. Sponsored by Moosehead Lake Economic Development Corporation and Celebration Barn Theater, free and open to the public. For information, visit www.mooseheadlakeedc.com/events or call 207-280-0855.
