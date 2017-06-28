Thoreauly Entertaining!

By John Contreni
Posted June 28, 2017, at 8:12 a.m.

Monday, July 31, 2017 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Location: Moosehead Marine Museum, 12 Lily Bay Rd., Greenville, Maine

For more information: 207-280-0855; mooseheadlakeedc.com/events

Greenville – Contemporary vaudevillian Michael Menes combines juggling, mime, and dance in a performance on Monday, July 31, 4:30-5:15 pm, at the gazebo adjacent to Moosehead Marine Museum, 12 Lilly Bay Rd. Sponsored by Moosehead Lake Economic Development Corporation and Celebration Barn Theater, free and open to the public. For information, visit www.mooseheadlakeedc.com/events or call 207-280-0855.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Collins, King won’t support Senate bill to replace ObamacareCollins, King won’t support Senate bill to replace Obamacare
  3. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  4. Maine man gets three days in jail for shooting seal
  5. Bangor Savings Bank plans five-story headquarters on Bangor waterfrontBangor Savings Bank plans five-story headquarters on Bangor waterfront

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs