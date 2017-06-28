Thoreauly Entertaining!

Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Thoreau Park, 17 Pritham Ave., Greenville, Maine

For more information: 207-280-0855; mooseheadlakeedc.com/events

Greenville – Husband-wife Erica Brown and Matt Shipman, in the duo Darlin’ Corey, combine forces to play fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and guitar and a special Americana mix of bluegrass, old time, and folk music on Monday, August 14, 6:00-8:00 pm, Thoreau Park, 17 Pritham Ave. in Greenville. Sponsored by Moosehead Lake Economic Development Corporation, free and open to the public. For information, visit www.mooseheadlakeedc.com/events or call 207-280-0855.

