Thoreauly Entertaining!

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Gazebo, 12 Lily Bay Rd., Greenville, Maine
For more information: 207-280-0855; mooseheadlakeedc.com/events
Greenville – Siblings Roksana Sudol and Maciej Kaczmarek from Georgetown, MA, perform duets for violin and viola on Saturday, August 5 at 4-6 pm, at the Gazebo adjacent to Moosehead Marine Museum, at 12 Lily Bay Road in Greenville. Sponsored by Moosehead Lake Economic Development Corporation, free and open to the public. For information, visit www.mooseheadlakeedc.com/events or call 207-280-0855.
