Thompson-Hamel, LLC acquires Bangor-based Farrington Financial Group

On November 30, 2016, the Presque Isle-based financial services firm of Thompson-Hamel, LLC purchased Farrington Financial Group, which was owned by Bangor businessman Frank Farrington. After completing renovations and completing the logistics of transitioning client accounts to its system, Thompson-Hamel is now open and operating in downtown Bangor at 27 State Street, Suite 21. Brian Hamel, Thompson-Hamel’s Managing Partner, will have an active presence at its Bangor office supported by former Farrrington Financial administrative staff, Regina Ross. In addition, Natalie Nadeau, who recently served as an Assistant Vice President at Camden National Bank in Bangor, has joined the firm to serve the 900+ Farrington clients and to develop a new client base in the Bangor area market. Thompson-Hamel provides estate planning, insurance, investment and payroll processing services for its clients throughout Maine and beyond. They can be reached by phone at 942-6741, by e-mail at bhamel@thompsonhamelLLC.com or nnadeau@thompsonhamelLLC.com or through its website at www.thompsonhamelLLC.com

