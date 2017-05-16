Thomaston student wins $2,500 McDonald’s national scholarship

THOMASTON, Maine – Oceanside High School senior and Thomaston McDonald’s employee Kyle Long was recently selected as the Maine recipient of a $2,500 scholarship from the McDonald’s National Employee Scholarship Program.

Each academic year, one McDonald’s employee from each state receives a scholarship from the national program, which recognizes the accomplishments of McDonald’s student-employees who excel in their studies, serve their communities, and work hard to deliver an outstanding experience for the company’s customers.

Thomaston McDonald’s Owner/Operator Ron Lydick and Long’s managers surprised him with a scholarship check presentation.

Long is a cum laude honor graduate in the Oceanside High School class of 2017. He began working at McDonald’s three years ago and is currently a shift manager. He plans to attend the University of Southern Maine in the fall.

“We are proud to see the hard work Kyle has put in as a student and as a McDonald’s employee be recognized,” said Lydick. “He is a great example of the many talented student-employees at Maine McDonald’s restaurants.”

The National Employee Scholarship Program is open to all current McDonald’s hourly employees who work at least 15 hours per week and have worked for a minimum of four months at McDonald’s.

Applicants must be a high school senior, a current or returning student attending or planning to attend an accredited institution offering post-secondary education and/or career training and instruction, and must be employed by McDonald’s at the time the scholarship awards are announced.

McDonald’s also provides education assistance through its Archways to Opportunity

program, and through Ronald McDonald House Charities. For more information on these opportunities, visit Mcdonalds.com/careers and rmhc.org.

