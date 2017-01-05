Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Winter Online Timed Auction – Now thru January 11!

THOMASTON, ME: From Sunday, January 1 through Wednesday, January 11, an amazing diversity of decorative and collectible items, all with modest opening bids, will be on offer in Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Winter 2016 Online Timed Auction. This 500-lot auction includes over 95 lots of original artwork and prints; large collections of antique scientific and medical items; Native American crafted pieces; ephemera; folk art; clocks; pottery, porcelain and glass; lighting; Asian items; toys; antique furniture; and many other fantastic items.

The online auction format allows participants to place bids at any time between January 1 and 11, communicate the current high bid on each item, and send an immediate email alert to bidders who have been outbid on any item.

Thomaston Place owner and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux noted: “This great selection of art, antiques, and rare collectible items includes something to appeal to every taste or interest.”

To view the catalog, register and place a bid, visit www.thomastonauction.com, and click on the “Online Timed Auction” box on the left side of the home page. The auction will run via www.liveauctioneers.com, and all participants must register before placing bids. Please call 1-207-354-8141 for more information.

Absentee bidding will begin on Sunday, January 1 and continue until 12:00 noon EST on Wednesday, January 11. Bids can be placed at any time during this period. Bidders will be able to view the highest bid that has been left on any lot and have the opportunity to place a higher bid. Auction participants will be informed by email if they are the highest bidder on a specific lot, or if they have been outbid by another participant.

On January 11 starting at 12:00 noon EST, live on-line bidding will commence via an automated system that will sequentially open and close each item in the sale, lot by lot. This auction also provides extended bidding – meaning, if a bid is placed on a lot immediately before its scheduled closing, it will remain open for an extended period of time to allow other bidders to enter their final bids.

Thomaston Place Auction Galleries is Maine’s premier auction and appraisal company located on U.S. Route 1 in Thomaston. Thomaston Place is a leader in discovering Maine’s antique and fine art treasures by offering Free Appraisals each Tuesday at the Gallery, creating fundraiser events for civic and charitable organizations, and providing house call appraisal services. Their expertise in researching and marketing antiques and fine art has earned Thomaston Place the respect of buyers, collectors and experts worldwide.

