Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Summer Online-Only Auction – Place Your Bids Now thru June 28!

THOMASTON, ME: From now through June 28, a fantastic array of decorative and collectible items, all with modest opening bids, will be on offer in Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Summer Online-Only Auction. This 525-lot sale will be conducted simultaneously on three online auction sites: Thomaston Live; LiveAuctioneers; and BidSquare; and bidders can participate via any online connection or mobile device. The auction will offer original artwork, china & pottery, glass, ephemera, Asian art, lighting, time pieces, furniture, jewelry, and many other fine objects.

Thomaston Place owner and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux noted: “It’s hard to imagine anyone who cannot find something of interest in this sale. I hope everybody jumps online to take a look.”

Participants can go online to view items and register for the auction beginning on June 14. Pre-auction (or absentee) bids can be placed any time prior to 11:00 a.m. EST on June 28. At this time, live auction will commence, and registered participants may place bids on items as they come up for sale.

To view the catalog, register and place a bid, visit www.thomastonauction.com, and click on the “Live Online Auction” box on the left side of the home page. Or, click on the links to www.liveauctioneers.com or www.bidsquare.com, to view lots, register, and place bids on those sites. It is suggested that participants ensure that they are qualified to bid online by registering as early as possible. Please call 1-207-354-8141 for more information.

Thomaston Place Auction Galleries is Maine’s premier auction and appraisal company located on U.S. Route 1 in Thomaston. Thomaston Place is a leader in discovering Maine’s antique and fine art treasures by offering Free Appraisals each Tuesday at the Gallery, creating fundraiser events for civic and charitable organizations, and providing house call appraisal services. Their expertise in researching and marketing antiques and fine art has earned Thomaston Place the respect of buyers, collectors and experts worldwide.

