Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Spring 2017 Auction Weekend Event

Friday, June 2, 2017 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, 51 Atlantic Highway, Thomaston, ME
For more information: 207-354-8141; thomastonauction.com
Join us at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries for our exciting Spring 2017 Auction Weekend Event on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 2, 3 & 4, featuring collections of rare and distinct treasures each day:
– On Friday, June 2: Fine Chinese, Japanese, South Asian, Persian & Near Eastern, and African items
– On Saturday, June 3: American & Continental fine art and antiques
– On Sunday, June 4: 20th Century decorative arts and estate jewelry
The sale will begin at 11:00 a.m. each day. All lots can be viewed
www.thomastonauction.com. Live, absentee, telephone, and internet bids are accepted. Please call 1-207-354-8141 for more information or to reserve a seat at the auction. Previews: Monday, May 29 through Thursday, June 1 (from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day), and from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Saturday & Sunday, June 2, 3 & 4. We are located on US Route 1 in Thomaston, ME.
