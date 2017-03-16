Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Online-Only Live Auction, Wednesday, March 29, 2017

THOMASTON, ME: On Wednesday, March 29, 2017, Thomaston Place Auction Galleries will conduct an online-only live auction that will include an amazing diversity of decorative and collectible items, all with modest opening bids. The sale will be conducted simultaneously on three online auction sites: Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ own platform, Thomaston Live; LiveAuctioneers; and BidSquare. This 550-lot sale will offer original artwork, furniture, ephemera, Asian art, time pieces, china & pottery, art glass, lighting, and many other decorative and collectible items.

Thomaston Place owner and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux noted: “This exciting new format gives bidders the excitement of participating in a live auction from wherever they are. And, the diversity of items, all offered unreserved, makes this a sale that no one should miss.”

Items can be viewed online beginning on March 15, and participants can register and place pre-auction (or absentee) bids any time prior to 11 a.m. EST on March 29. The live online auction will start at 11:00 EST on March 29, and registered participants may place online bids on items as they come up for sale.

To view the catalog, register and place a bid, visit www.thomastonauction.com, and click on the “Live Online Auction” box on the left side of the home page. Or, visit www.liveauctioneers.com or www.bidsquare.com, to view lots, register, and place bids on those sites. All participants must register before placing bids. And remember, all bidding is done online only. Please call 207-354-8141 for more information regarding auction registration and bidding.

Winning bidders will receive an invoice by email within 24 hours of the auction’s completion. Items may be picked up at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries (51 Atlantic Highway, US Route 1, Thomaston, ME 04861), or shipping can be arranged.

Thomaston Place Auction Galleries is Maine’s premier auction and appraisal company located on U.S. Route 1 in Thomaston. Thomaston Place is a leader in discovering Maine’s antique and fine art treasures by offering Free Appraisals each Tuesday at the Gallery, creating fundraiser events for civic and charitable organizations, and providing house call appraisal services. Their expertise in researching and marketing antiques and fine art has earned Thomaston Place the respect of buyers, collectors and experts worldwide.

