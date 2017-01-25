Thomaston boy named 2017 MDA Maine State Ambassador

WESTBROOK, Maine — Evan Riley, a happy and outgoing 8-year-old from Thomaston, has been selected as State Ambassador for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

As the new State Ambassador, Evan will make public appearances throughout the state, representing kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility in Maine.

In Evan’s new role, he will be essential in motivating the public to support MDA’s mission by donating funds and raising awareness to help provide families with life-saving resources and support that will open new possibilities — so that individuals just like him can live longer and grow stronger.

He was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the age of 2. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, one of the muscle diseases covered by MDA’s research and care programs, can affect the muscles of the hips, thighs and shoulders, involuntary muscles in the arms, legs and trunk, and the respiratory and heart muscles.

Evan is in third grade, where his favorite subjects are math and science. He is part of the Cub Scouts in his town and recently started helping at his school store. He likes doing puzzles, building Legos, telling jokes, and reading.

Evan attended MDA Summer Camp for the first time this past year, and he and his family also have taken part in the MDA Muscle Walk and Hop-a-Thon Program. The MDA State Ambassador program helps put a face on MDA’s mission by calling upon individuals affected by muscle-debilitating diseases to share their personal stories and inspiring support of MDA.

Former ambassadors have grown up to fulfill life goals and achieve distinction, earning advanced degrees and making their marks as successful business professionals. Many continue in volunteer roles for MDA, serving on various committees on public awareness and appearing at events to tell MDA’s story of progress.

