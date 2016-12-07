Thomas Students to Attend International Conference in February

WATERVILLE, December 2016 — With scholarship provided by the Unity Foundation, four Thomas students will attend this year’s Camden Conference, a three-day international conference that discusses various global issues. The topic for this year’s conference is “Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity’s Crisis”. The 30th Annual Conference will take place on February 17 to 19, 2017 at the Camden Opera House in Camden, Maine.

“Thomas is so appreciative that our students will once again be able to participate in this eye-opening conference thanks to the Unity Foundation,” said Thomas College President Laurie Lachance. “This conference gives the students an extraordinary opportunity to expand their knowledge and understanding of the global world through policy.”

Last year, two Thomas students, Viola Ogak and Yohannes Tesfai, and Thomas professor, Dr. Richard Biffle, attended the conference. The four students attending this year, Sofia Andree, Dylan Fernandez, Lyth Myers, and Gloria Lutala, are members of Thomas College’s International Club. Many of the 34 international students attending Thomas College have immigrated from different countries to the United States.

“The Unity Foundation is pleased to support Thomas College students to attend the Camden Conference this year,” said Unity Foundation CEO Larry Sterrs. “The conference provides a valuable experience for these future leaders.”

Story continues below advertisement.

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; an Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu.

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →