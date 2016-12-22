Thomas Jefferson’s Letter-Writing Polygraph: A Rare Chance to See History Being Discovered

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Charles Frederick Morrill, avid polygraph enthusiast and Monticello guide, will be at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, January 7 from

2-3:30 pm, to tell the story of Thomas Jefferson’s No. 57 Polygraph and what he has discovered from studying it.

The program will be an afternoon of travel, narrow escape, tragedy, humor, and even some drama. Along the way, you will find out which side of what was called his “copy machine,” Jefferson wrote with, meet the man who built, owned, and first modified it, and also meet the enslaved museum

attendant who made it all possible. This talk will travel across country, court disaster, and encounter a quiet physics department machinist from the north who fell in love with the University of Virginia just after the first world war and remains there still. Discover how the No. 57 polygraph appears to have left its signature on the great majority of Jefferson’s correspondence from 1808-1822, how we know that, and how historians have found a new way to identify many of No. 57’s copies from Jefferson’s originals.

Charles, B.A., UCLA, has been an architectural millworker (woodworker) for 25 years, home shop machinist and former Mount Washington Railway Company steam locomotive engineer. He has worked for the curatorial department at Monticello as an exhibition fabricator and is reproducing some

of Jefferson’s scientific instruments and gadgets, using the original designs whenever possible, for tours at Monticello for families and their children.

Charles is the son of Charles Barrett Morrill, past library board member, who oversaw the new Southwest Harbor library addition in 2000, and Charlotte R. Morrill, Curator of the Southwest Harbor Public Library Digital Archive. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

