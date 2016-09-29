Thomas College’s grows its dual enrollment and pathways programs

WATERVILLE — Officials at Thomas College announced recently that more than 700 Maine students are enrolled in its dual enrollment programs with more than 1,000 individual course registrations. The college’s dual enrollment program serves 22 schools in Maine, and allows high school students to earn transferable college credits valued at $720 per college course at no cost to the high school or student, representing an overall investment in early college access for Maine students of more than $700,000 annually.

“Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability and access of college for Maine students, especially for those with low income or who will be the first in their family to attend college,” said Thomas College Provost Thomas Edwards. “We are excited that our dual enrollment program has grown so much; it is an indicator for the demand for high quality early-college options for students in central Maine.”

This year, Thomas College also launched its pathways program, which allows Maranacook High School students to combine dual enrollment and online courses from Thomas to complete an associate’s degree and high school diploma at the same time. Two students from Maranacook completed associate’s degree this year, and 11 students are enrolled in the program.

For high school students seeking a taste of life on a college campus, Thomas College has been serving students through the Thomas College Institutes. In June, 70 students from area high schools completed courses in sociology, sport management, history and management in specially designed one-week intensive courses delivered by trained Thomas faculty, a taste of college life and a free three-credit course.

In the next step of the college’s efforts to address college costs, Thomas will unveil a new suite of three-year bachelor’s programs in the fall of 2017. These programs will allow eligible students to save more than 25 percent of the cost of a traditional college education by allowing students to complete degrees in three, rather than the traditional four years.

For information, contact MacKenzie Riley at pr@thomas.edu or 859-1313.

