Thomas College to host free public filming of “Best and Most Beautiful Things” on March 14

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Thomas College Ayotte Auditorium , 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 2078591313; thomas.edu
WATERVILLE, March 2017 — Thomas College will host a free and open to the public filming of “Best and Most Beautiful Things” on March 14 at 7 p.m. in the Ayotte Auditorium. There will also be free popcorn for attendants.
“Best and Most Beautiful Things” is a celebration of outcasts everywhere! The film follows the coming of age of Michelle Smith, an exuberant and precocious young blind woman with autism from Bangor, Maine. As she tries various ways of finding her true self in the world, she faces quirky obsessions and isolation. With humor and bold curiosity, she finds love and freedom in a surprising sex-positive community.
Michelle and her family will be available for questions and a discussion following the movie.
Thomas College’s OTHER-Wise club and the Diversity Committee are co-sponsoring the movie as part of Healthy Me Week.
