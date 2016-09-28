Thomas College to host Fall Open House on Oct. 15

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Thomas College, 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine For more information: 207-859-1101; thomas.edu

Thomas College will host its annual Fall Open House on October 15 at 9 a.m. at its campus in Waterville.

Story continues below advertisement.

Prospective students and families will have a chance to tour the campus, meet faculty, staff and students and learn more about how Thomas can set you on a path to career success. The day will end with a free BBQ.

Also, by popular demand, we will once again be offering on the spot admissions decisions for qualified students. Please contact us at admiss@thomas.edu or 207-859-1101 in advance for more details.

“This year’s schedule is packed full of major-related breakout sessions, a clubs and activities fair, professional panels and student experience panels. And our Fall Open House is being held in concurrence with our Homecoming & Family Weekend, so it promises to be a busy (and fun) day on campus,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management Jonathan Kent. “We can’t wait to have you on campus and share in the excitement of Thomas College!”

Check-in is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the Alfond Athletic Center. Please register ahead of time online.

For more information, please contact MacKenzie Riley at pr@thomas.edu or 207-859-1313.

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; an Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →