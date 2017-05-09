Thomas College to hold Entrepreneur Speaker Series on June 13

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Thomas College Ayotte Auditorium , 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 2078591313; thomas.edu
WATERVILLE, May 2017 — Thomas College will hold its second in a series of entrepreneur speaker and networking events to be held at Thomas College’s Ayotte Auditorium on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The featured speaker will be Chris Voynik, founder of “Wag Rags” and Thomas College 2014 graduate, who will talk about his journey on becoming an entrepreneur. Voynik, a Kennebec County native, is still in the running for a $100,000 prize on the hit TV show Greenlight Maine, Maine’s premiere business pitch competition.
“Thomas College’s Entrepreneur Speaker Series’ provides an opportunity to showcase the women and men who are starting and growing the companies that will be powering our local and regional economy in the very near future,” says Executive Director of Thomas College’s Institute for Business Innovation Mike Duguay. “The Series, consisting of six events to be held throughout the year at Thomas College, will feature the most inspiring entrepreneurial journeys told by the entrepreneurs themselves.”
Refreshments and admission to the event are free and open to the public.
About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business of Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; and Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu . For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at pr@thomas.edu or 207-859-1313.
