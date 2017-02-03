Thomas College Students Host Community Reading Day for Kids

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Thomas College, 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine For more information: 2078591313; thomas.edu

WATERVILLE, February 2017 — In observance of National TRIO Day, Thomas College students will host a Children’s Reading Day on February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thomas College library in the Alfond Academic Center.

Community members are encouraged to bring their children for story time, read by Thomas College students. This is a free event, open to the public with light refreshments available.

National TRIO Day is a day that programs across the country give back to the community in various ways. Thomas College’s TRIO Student Support Service is for eligible students. Funded through a U.S. Department of Education grant, the program provides academic support and training to students who are low income, first generation, and/or who have an identified disability.

The benefits include academic coaching, financial literacy training, college planning support for families, and more.

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; an Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu.

For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207.859.1313.

